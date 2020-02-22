|
|
Robert "Bob" T. Kennelly
Indianapolis - 92, passed into God's open arms on February 20, 2020, surrounded by his five loving children. He was born July 20, 1927 to John, Sr. (1881-1958) and Anne (1888-1973) Kennelly. Bob grew up in Indianapolis in the Irvington area at 907 N. Butler with his brothers John, Jr. "Jack" (1910-1990), Joseph (1914-2011), George (1921-2011), and sister Joan (1926-2014). Bob and his family attended Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Bob graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Navy and began naval training a few days after graduation. Bob trained in Terre Haute, Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, New Jersey), Great Lakes Naval Base, and Glenview Naval Air Station (where he soloed a plane before he drove a car), Corpus Christi and Pensacola. Upon returning to civilian life, he spent the summer traveling cross-country on his motorcycle before enrolling at Butler University, from which he graduated in 1951. During his college days, he took up boxing and enjoyed great success, winning five fights in the Indianapolis Golden Gloves championships and finishing as a runner-up in the welterweight division.
Bob again heard the call to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in late 1951. He was immediately sent to USMC Officer Candidate School in Quantico and upon graduation deployed to Korea. Second Lieutenant Kennelly earned a Purple Heart and was awarded a Silver Star by the President of the United States for "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity" as a Platoon Commander in action well forward of the main line of resistance against enemy aggressor forces in Korea on November 7, 1952. With his platoon subjected to a hail of small arms and grenade fire as they neared hostile trenches during a pre-dawn raid on a well-fortified hill position, Second Lieutenant Kennelly unhesitatingly exposed himself to the devastating fire, incurring wounds from grenade fragments to his face, legs, and arms, bravely continuing to spur his men forward to the crest of the hill and the entrenched enemy combatants. When overwhelming casualties forced a withdrawal, Second Lieutenant Kennelly steadfastly remained in the objective area and refused to be carried back to the main line despite his numerous wounds in order to permit the evacuation of other wounded Marines. "By his valiant fighting spirit, courageous leadership and selfless efforts in behalf of his men, Second Lieutenant Kennelly served to inspire all who observed him and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service."
After spending several months recovering from his wounds in military hospitals in Korea, Japan, Hawaii, Seattle, and Chicago, Second Lieutenant Kennelly resumed active duty with the USMC in Indiana before returning to civilian life. His legendary career in banking and growing family moved him throughout Indiana (Marion, Indianapolis, Terre Haute, South Bend) before he settled in Fort Wayne in 1969, where he lived until 2013. He was devoted to his Catholic faith throughout his life and attended St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Fortville upon returning to the Indianapolis area. He proudly experienced an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2017.
Bob enjoyed an active life as an avid runner and swimmer, club tennis champion and league racquetball champion, as well as an enthusiastic little league baseball coach of sixteen years, and, above all, devoted and selfless father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Bob is survived by his five children, Matthew (Leigh) Kennelly, Kathleen Gammons, Michael Kennelly, Gregory (Justine) Kennelly; seven grandchildren, Patrick Kennelly, Theresa (Michael) Mooney, Nicole Gibson, Joshua Kennelly, Jaden Kennelly, May Kennelly, Sara Kennelly; and six great-grandchildren, Bradley Gibson, Peyton Gibson, Graham Mooney, Norah Mooney, Freyja Kennelly, and Memphis Kennelly.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Memorial Chapel. 9606 E. Washington Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 523 S. Merrill St., Fortville, IN 46040. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 435 W. Troy Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46225. Memorial Contributions are suggested to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020