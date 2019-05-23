Robert Tharp



Cartersburg - Robert E. Tharp, 80, lifelong resident of Cartersburg, Indiana died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Danville, Indiana. He was born in Indianapolis on October 21, 1938, the son of Willis and Mildred (Burris) Tharp. He attended Cartersburg Elementary and Clayton High School, graduating in 1956. He is a graduate of Purdue University, earning Associate, Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Industrial Education and Mechanical Engineering Technology.



He worked for Link Belt Company for 13 years, starting as a blueprint clerk and finishing as a Tool Design Engineer. In 1968, he began his teaching career at the Purdue School of Engineering and Technology at IUPUI, retiring as Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology in 2004.



In retirement, he loved spending time with his family, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Clayton Food Pantry, supporting Cascade High School sports, and traveling extensively. He attended the Clayton Presbyterian Church.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Stewart Tharp, a son David (Denise) Tharp, three daughters, Cheryl (Ed) Harris, Cindy Breneman (Steve Schooler), and Linda McCleland (Zach Person), grandchildren Jennifer Seelye (Aaron Smith), Mark (April) Breneman, Scott (Jessica) Breneman, Danielle (John) D'Eugenio, and Dustin Tharp (fiancée Shelby Stephens), and great-grandchildren, Evie, Audra, Ezlyn, and Lucian Breneman, and Hanna and Leah Smith, a brother, James Tharp, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mona and Gary Turner, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John.



Visitation will be on Saturday, May 25 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home in Plainfield. Funeral service will be on Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 pm, also Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home in Plainfield. Final interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Cartersburg.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mill Creek Christian Support Center (Clayton Food Pantry), 95 Kentucky Street, Clayton, IN 46118. www.hamptongentry.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019