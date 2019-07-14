|
|
Robert "Bob" Thomas Reed
Indianapolis - Robert "Bob" Thomas Reed, age 98, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019. Bob was born in London, Indiana to the late Emil and Louise Reed. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he served in WWII. He married Dorothy Lantz and they spent 72 years together.
Bob worked for Fred Beck Co. for many years before retiring. He enjoyed many activities including playing cards, horseshoes, golfing, bowling, gardening, walking, fishing, dancing and singing. Bob was a blood donor and he donated 119 pints of blood. He was given the nickname of "Papa Big Guy" by his great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his children, Dottie Joyner, Sandy Reed and Janet (Mike) Burget; 6 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dot" Reed; parents, Emil and Louise Reed; brothers, Leroy Reed, Walter Reed, Carl Reed and Clifford Reed; and son-in-law, Jack Joyner.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107. Additional visitation will occur Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at London Cemetery in London, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the TB Alliance, attn: Anu Mahalingashetty, 40 Wall Street, 24th floor, New York, N.Y. 10005 or to Good Shepard United Methodist Church, 2015 S Arlington Ave, Indianapolis. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com for the Reed family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019