Robert Tracy "Bobby" Shirley

Robert Tracy "Bobby" Shirley Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Tracy Shirley

November 12, 1977 - January 11, 2020

Robert "Bobby" Tracy Shirley passed from this life on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020. Bobby will be missed by many people, anyone who met Bobby liked him instantly. He is survived by loving wife of 11 years Andrea Shirley, his children Callie N. Cook, Aaron Gray, Tyler Coffey, and Lilly A. Coffey. Parents Luann (husband Mike) Steigerwald and Larry (wife Vickey) Shirley, brothers Michael Radford, Charlie Steigerwald, sister Jennifer Bright, Heather Blackwell, Tonya Lynch, and many nieces and nephews. Bobby was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert & Mary Lamon, Larry & Bess Shirley, May Shirley, Uncles Stephen & Donald Shirley. Celebration of Life will be held at Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care, 3039 W. County rd. 300 S. at St Rd 135 Trafalgar, IN 46181, Friday January 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm, Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am, service at 11 am. Indiana Memorial was honored to serve the Shirley family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
