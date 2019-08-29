|
|
Robert Tramell Sr.
Indianapolis - Robert Tramell Sr. of Indianapolis, 69, passed away on August 26, 2019.
Services will be at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 4007 N. Sherman Dr. with vistation there from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Robert retired from CVS warehouse.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Robinson Tramell; sons, Robert Tramell, Jr. and George Haliburton; sister, Abayome Adeoye; brother, John Tramell. Burial: Washington Park North.
Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019