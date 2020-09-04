To the Rohrman Family, I offer my sincere condolences.

I have so many childhood memories of your Father and Family.

Your Mom and Dad both made me feel at ease whenever I was at your house.

I can also remember going to your Grandparents house with your family.

Although there is now a Rohrman Field at Purdue, we grew up playing Baseball and Football on the original Rohrman Field that was your back yard.

Again to all of you, I offer my sincere condolences.

Paul Grubb

Friend