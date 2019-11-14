|
Robert Vondersaar
Avon - Avon - Robert F. Vondersaar, 91 passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 09, 2019. Bob was born on December 03, 1927 to the late John and Laura (Claffey) Vondersaar of Beech Grove, IN. He lived in Avon, IN for 62 years and was a proud retiree from CSX after 52 years of service. He served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 42 years, Dixie Lee Vondersaar and brothers; Harlan, John and Ernest.
He leaves behind to carry on his legacy; daughter Laurie (Dave Runyan) and sons Robert F. Jr (Raquel), Steven, Harlan (Anita), Craig (Alyssa), John (Ericka). Grandchildren; Abbi, Amanda, Kelly, Mathew, Robbie, April, Natalie, Miranda, Jesse, Elisha, Harlan, Walker, Leanna, Mackenzie, Sydney, Samantha, Lexi, Gavin and Addison. Great-Grandchildren; Mikayla, Madalyn, MaKinley, Lincoln, Lucy, Royce, Marcus, Logan, Parker, Franklin and Iva.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled in early 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Hospital. Please make checks out to VAMC and include 7211 in the memo section for the Homeless Program. 1481 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202-2884
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019