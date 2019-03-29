Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gartin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Gartin Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. Gartin Jr. Obituary
Robert W. Gartin Jr.

Indianapolis - age 88, passed away March 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his wife, Vivian Gartin; daughters, Gail L. Gartin and Janet (Gartin) Moore; son, Brian K. Gartin; grandson, Zachary Davenport; sister, Therese B. Leeke (John); and a host of loving family and friends.

Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now