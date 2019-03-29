|
|
Robert W. Gartin Jr.
Indianapolis - age 88, passed away March 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his wife, Vivian Gartin; daughters, Gail L. Gartin and Janet (Gartin) Moore; son, Brian K. Gartin; grandson, Zachary Davenport; sister, Therese B. Leeke (John); and a host of loving family and friends.
Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 29, 2019