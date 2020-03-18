Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park
1605 S. State Road 135
Greenwood , IN
Resources
Robert W. Hansen


1924 - 2020
Robert W. Hansen Obituary
Robert W. Hansen

Greenwood - Robert W. Hansen, 96, of Greenwood, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Cyrus and Ruth (Lindquist) Hansen.

A graveside service with military rites will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Johnson County.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
