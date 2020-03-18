|
Robert W. Hansen
Greenwood - Robert W. Hansen, 96, of Greenwood, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Cyrus and Ruth (Lindquist) Hansen.
A graveside service with military rites will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery and Mausoleum Park, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Johnson County.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020