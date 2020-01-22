Resources
Robert W. Lowe 68, died Monday, January 20, 2020. Born December 5, 1951 to Marjorie and Richard Lowe. Bob was very involved with his children's baseball days at Community Little League, serving either as a coach or just helping the teams.

He absolutely adored his two granddaughters; they were the apple of his eye!

Survivors include his children, Charles (Jennifer) and Robert Lowe, two granddaughters, Kelsey and Sophie; also surviving are his two sisters, Juanita (John) White and Ann Biddulph and a brother, David (LaDonna) Lowe. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Evelyn and his brothers, Charles and James.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 at South Central Church of Christ 265 E Southport Road, Indianapolis 46227.

Bob's final reminder:

"Don't take any wooden nickels"
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
