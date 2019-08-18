|
Robert W. Roche, Jr.
Shelbyville - Robert W. Roche, Jr., 78 of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Bob was born April 27, 1941 in Milton, PA to the late Robert W., Sr., and Frances Roche. He served his country in both the US Air Force and the US Army during the Viet Nam War. Published two poetry books, "Between Heaven and Hell" and "Bug".
Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will follow.
Bob was the widower of Martha Jane Roche. He is survived by his sons, Michael W. and Andrew S. Roche; grandchildren, Kevin Roche, Crystal Roche, Sabryna Fuller, Andrew J. Roche, Richard Roche and Jada Roche; great grandchildren, Devin Roche and Layla Fuller.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019