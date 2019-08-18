Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Roche Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Roche Jr. Obituary
Robert W. Roche, Jr.

Shelbyville - Robert W. Roche, Jr., 78 of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Bob was born April 27, 1941 in Milton, PA to the late Robert W., Sr., and Frances Roche. He served his country in both the US Air Force and the US Army during the Viet Nam War. Published two poetry books, "Between Heaven and Hell" and "Bug".

Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will follow.

Bob was the widower of Martha Jane Roche. He is survived by his sons, Michael W. and Andrew S. Roche; grandchildren, Kevin Roche, Crystal Roche, Sabryna Fuller, Andrew J. Roche, Richard Roche and Jada Roche; great grandchildren, Devin Roche and Layla Fuller.

Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now