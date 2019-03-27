Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Robert W. Routh


Indianapolis - Robert W. Routh passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bob was born on March 29, 1932. He graduated from Howe High School and attended Bradley University. Bob worked at Western Electric until he was called to serve his country. He was stationed in Korea from 1951 through 1953. After the Korean War, Bob purchased and became the owner and proprietor of Irvington Sports Center.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean; daughters, Vicki L. Rowe (Gary O. Rowe), and Sondra J. Krentler (David J. Krentler); grandchildren, Kelli L. Rowe and Lindsay N. Castetter (Ryan M. Castetter); and great-grandson Cole A. Castteter.

Bob enjoyed golfing, yoga, and spending time with his family. The family has chosen a private celebration of life. Contributions may be made to the in Robert W. Routh's name.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
