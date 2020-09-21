Robert W. Rowe
Westfield - Robert "Bob" Wayne Rowe, 83, of Westfield formerly of Zionsville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Bob was born in Terre Haute, IN on August 17, 1937, a son of the late Marcel W. and Florence E. (Rudisel) Rowe. He married the love of his life, Anetta Hepler on June 9, 1955. He began his career at R.T. Moore in 1957 and over his career of 45 years, he proudly worked his way up to Vice President of the company. Bob had a knack for all sports, mainly golf and archery. He was a mason and member at Keystone Lodge F & AM #251. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren later in life. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Ann; children: Rob (Marcia) Rowe, Michael (Kathy) Rowe and Jeff (Cindy) Rowe; grandchildren: Jason (Stacy) Rowe, Jeremy (Leslie) Rowe, Kyle Rowe and Jordan Rowe; great-grandchildren: Bella and Finnley Rowe; brother: Jack (Kit) Rowe and sister: Charlotte Blankenship, and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Steven Rowe. A private service has been planned for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South Suite 1725 Minneapolis, MN 55426, or online at https://ataxia.org/donate/
