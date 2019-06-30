Services
Robert Wesley Seymour


1939 - 2019
Robert Wesley Seymour

Cicero - Robert Wesley Seymour, 79 of Cicero, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Bob was born July 26, 1939 in Fremont, OH to the late Robert John and Lenora Estella Seymour. Bob grew up in Sheridan Indiana where his parents owned and operated a Ben Franklin store. He attended and graduated from Butler University where he met his wife Joyce. After graduating, Bob taught music in Edinburgh, IN for a few years. In 1964 he accepted a position with the Boy Scout of America, Crossroads of America Council. He held many positions with BSA over the next 24 years. In 1988 he became Executive Director of the Rotary Club of Indianapolis. Under his leadership, the club became one of the largest Rotary Clubs in the United States. Rotary was Bob's true calling. He always referred to the Rotary 4-way Test in his personal life, and his entire professional career reflected the Rotary Motto of Service Above Self.

For the past 16 years, Bob and his wife, Joyce, wintered in South Texas where he was a tuba player in the Rio Grande Valley Band and Conductor for the Winter Texan Orchestra. He also sang in the Senior Ambassadors Men's Chorus there.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, David Wesley (wife, Kathy) Seymour; grandchildren, Christopher Michael and Anne Marie Seymour; sister, Nancy Boone; brother, Dan Seymour.

Donations in his name may be made to either the Boy Scouts of America, Crossroads of America Council or The Salvation Army.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019
