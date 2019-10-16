|
Robert West
Fishers - Robert Findlay West, retired plumbing contractor and business owner, and longtime resident of the Indianapolis area, died on October 10, 2019. He was born 26 June, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Robert graduated from Broad Ripple High School, and served in the United States Navy Reserve. He then went to work as a plumber for his father's plumbing business, Florence Plumbing and Heating, and later renamed Robert F. West Incorporated. He married Mary Jean Cline from Marshal, Illinois. Together they raised five children: William Gary (Kim) West, Oceanside, CA; Robert Findlay Jr. (Alissa) West, Denver, CO; Kathleen Ann (Warren) Harling, Fishers, IN; James Matthew West (Deceased); and John David (Jillian) West, Bardstown, KY.
Robert is also survived by nine grandchildren, Will and Jamie West; Hannah Crowley and Walker West; Weston (Rachel Wagner) Pavey; Nathan and Kylie Harling; Garrett West and Molly Bodkin; and 3 great grandchildren: Hunter, Landon, and Wren Pavey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Mearns and Ann West. He is survived by his wife Mary of Fishers, IN, sister Mary Ann Beaty and her husband Leon of Boggstown, IN, and brother, Gordon P. West and his wife Pat of Stuart, FL.
Robert worked in the plumbing and heating business until he retired. He enjoyed working in the yard and especially planting flowers in the spring and having a summer garden every year. He was a great Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa.
Services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel located at 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250 on Thursday, October 17th, 2019. Visitation will be from 3pm to 5pm, with a 5:00pm funeral service to follow. There will be a private family burial.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019