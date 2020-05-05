Robert William Kessler
Indianapolis - age 87, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Robert will be laid to rest in Floral Park Cemetery. For a full length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.