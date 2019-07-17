|
Robert "Dzadjie" Zmikly
Fishers - Born October 14, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Josephine and Joseph Zmikly, died on July 14 at 1 pm, at Community North Hospital. Bob grew up in his Hazel Park home, raised by his parents and surrounded by his older brother Gerry, and younger siblings Kenny, Carol and Linda. Bob earned his Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture, his lifelong passion from boyhood, from Michigan State University. He met the love and light of his life at one of the many Polish Polka Festivals in Detroit. It was literally love at first dance. Bob and Chris married, and eventually celebrated 47 years of marriage together. Bob's career began managing a small greenhouse with Frank's Nursery and Crafts, and launched a corporate climb to regional manager. Bob and Chris followed his career, and moved their eventual family of 6 (Scott, Dayna, Helene, Chrissy, Jenna and Briana) numerous times. They eventually set up roots in the Indianapolis area. While in Indianapolis, the family matured, and he and Chris remained focused on raising their children to become strong, compassionate and independent individuals. Bob always led by example, and when bankruptcy struck with Frank's, he demonstrated his family first approach, reinventing himself as a Banker with Charter One and eventually Old National. He had a successful and fruitful career with Old National, often recognized for his relationship building and above and beyond approach. Throughout his circuitous career path, Bob always maintained God central in his life. When they made the eventual move to Indianapolis, Bob and Chris, along with their children, became integral and founding members in their Catholic parish. Here, they would celebrate their 20th anniversary, two of their daughter's weddings and baptisms for their grandchildren. Through family, work and church, Bob's loving reach stretched far and wide. When he finally decided to retire from the corporate life, he transitioned to his passions…gardening for himself and all his children; spending time with his loving wife, children and their spouses, his 11 grandchildren, and volunteering at church. He made the trip of a lifetime with Chris to Rome, and shared the moving power of a mass said by Pope Francis. Shortly after returning home from Rome, Bob fell ill. He rapidly declined, and, with his entire family at his side, he began the fight of his life. Eventually the Lord called Bob home to be reunited with his loving parents and his late brother Gerry. Bob..Dad..Dzadjie will remain in the hearts and memories of his family, friends and parishioners. His passionate green thumb that grew from a garden as a little boy in Hazel Park, like an artist on a museum canvas, remains forever stamped on this earth. Every perennial and tree he organized, planted and trimmed, will remind us of his commitment to God, his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and those who were blessed to call him friend. In loving memory, and God bless. For details regarding services this week, please contact a family member.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019