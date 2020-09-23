Roberta Gibboney
Carmel - Roberta "Bobbie" J. Gibboney, 90, of Carmel IN died on September 2, 2020. She was born May 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh PA to Robert and Jennie Henderson. She got from her father, who came over from Scotland, her strong determination and unwavering work ethic. She will be remembered as a loving, independent, tenacious, creative and spunky Wife, Mom, Grandmom and Friend.
Bobbie graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947 and earned a Bachelor's degree in Music Therapy from Michigan State University in 1951. She worked as a music therapist at the Pontiac State Hospital in Pontiac MI. She met her husband, the late Dr. Richard A. Gibboney, while presenting her slides from a post-graduation trip around the world. They were married in Ferndale, MI on June 20, 1953. They resided in Michigan until her husband completed his master's degree, then moved to Nashville TN where her husband earned his doctorate at Vanderbilt University.
Her married life then took her to Harrisburg PA where she and her husband started their family. She lived in Montpelier VT for a short period and then several different suburban communities in the Philadelphia PA area. She taught piano from her home, served as a "Welcome Wagon" hostess, and worked in order processing for Jessop Steel Company in Coatesville PA for more than 20 years. In 2014 Bobbie left her home of 42 years in Birchrunville PA to move to Indiana to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
Bobbie was most happy when she was with her beloved family. She relished in their joys and joined in their sorrows. She also enjoyed her work, particularly bantering with "the guys" at the steel mill. She loved to travel, preferably to sunny spots with sand and surf. Her hobbies included, antiquing, bridge, reading, and she had an affinity for assisting in the design of several homes. She was an active member in the Garden Club of Phoenixville PA where on occasion she won First Place with her "Natural Flowers" harvested from the woods of her home. In her later years she became an avid bingo player with incredible stamina and winning record.
She is survived by her children Richard A. Gibboney Jr. of Washington DC and Diane G. Carr of Carmel IN, and grandchildren Megan Carr and Emily Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Dr. Richard A. Gibboney.
Bobbie's warm smile, zest, compassion, and love of family will be greatly missed.
The family is planning a burial in Greensburg PA at a later date.
