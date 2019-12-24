|
|
Roberta Hughes Lyon
Danville - 83 died December 22, 2019. She was born January 9, 1936 in Danville, Indiana to Lester P. and Amy Mae Vaughn Hughes. She was a member of Hazelwood Christian Church. Roberta enjoyed garage sales, auctions and gardening. She had a deep love for life, family and her cats. She is survived by her son Kevin (Jeanne) Burnett, daughter Brenda (Rick) Crosslin, grandchildren Zachariah, Joshua (May), Kendra (Andrew) Burnett, Stephanie (Dave) Kiraly, Whitney (John) Jansta, William Crosslin, Caroline (Nolan) Redwine, great grandchildren Kaili, Christopher Burnett, Ethan Byers, Hannah, Logan Kiraly and Rowan Jansta. She is preceded in death by her brothers Paul Leon, Robert Hughes and sister Doris Retherford. Memorial Service for Roberta will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 am at the Hazelwood Christian Church at 9947 S. Co. Rd 0, Clayton, Indiana. Memorials in Roberta's name may be made to I.U. Simon Cancer Center at https://cancer.iu.edu/giving/memorial. Services entrusted to Family Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019