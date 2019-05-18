|
|
Roberta Mae (Phillips) Brown
Mangilao, Guam - Roberta Mae (Phillips) Brown 90 of Mangilao Guam, formerly Indianapolis, IN passed away April 05, 2019. Roberta was born on October 08, 1928 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles Robert and Olive Isabelle (Smith) Phillips. Roberta was a graduate from Shortridge High School and she was a former member of 7th and 8th Christian Church. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband; James Earl Brown and her son; William Robert Brown her brothers; Paul, Harold and James Phillips and sister; Gladys Stack. A graveside and inurnment service will be held on Monday May 20th at 3 pm at Washington Park North Cemetery. Roberta is survived by her sons; John (Abby), Chuck and Joe Brown, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North are handling arrangement. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019