Roberta Perkins
1929 - 2020
Roberta Perkins

Greenwood - Roberta Perkins, 90, of Greenwood, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. She was born to the late Clarence and Myrtle Wurz on October 29, 1929. She was married to James Perkins for 63 years. She was preceded in death by her husband James and their son Jim. She enjoyed volunteering in her community, and was a long-time member of White Cross Guild. Survivors: Daughter, Suzy (Tom) Wehr; Daughter-in-law, Debbie Perkins; Grandchildren, Rob (Jennifer) Perkins and Melissa (Jesse) Miles; Great-Grandchildren, Jordan (Terry) Hensley, Makaylei Perkins, Brenden Perkins, Miranda Miles, Makenzie Miles and Connor Miles; Brothers, Don (Judy) Wurz and David (Rita) Wurz; Sisters, Judy Wurz and Sandy (Gene) Compton. Roberta was preceded in death by Brothers, Richard Wurz, James Wurz and Sister, Janet Goudy. Deepest appreciation to the loving and caring staff at Greenwood Village South. According to Roberta's wishes there will be no memorial services.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
