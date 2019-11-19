Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Resources
Indianapolis - Roberta Wesley Hardwick Burkhart, 88, of Indianapolis, IN passed away November 17, 2019. During her life she worked in nursing for the state of Indiana and raised nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence T. Wesley and Bertha K. Wesley and sister Louise Wesley from Bethelridge, KY. Also preceded in death by sons Floyd W. Hardwick, Michael Hardwick, and Douglas Hardwick. She is survived by children Patricia Smith Boruff, Mary J. Chapman (Robert), Paul Hardwick (Marilyn), James Hardwick (Chris), Pamela Vanover (Joe), and Jeffery Burkhart (Angie). She is also survived by sister Josephine Mullins of Kings Mountain, KY and brothers CT Wesley of Bethelridge, KY, Coy Wesley (Nancy) of Knoxville, TN, John Wesley (Lynn) of Lexington, KY, & Josh Wesley of Bethelridge, KY. Also survived by 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, & 17 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5-9PM at Flanner Buchanan—Floral Park, 425 N Holt Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46222. Additional visitation will be held the following day, Friday, November 22, 2019, from 12-1PM with a service starting at 1PM. For an online memorial, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
