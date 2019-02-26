|
|
Robertie "Bob" "Bertie" Hicks
Indianapolis - Robertie "Bob" "Bertie" Hicks of Indianapolis died February 24, 2019 at the age of 87.
Bob was born October 18, 1931 in Monticello, KY to the late Ellis McKinley and Elizabeth Patton Hicks. Growing up in Monticello, he was chosen as an extra in the movie Raintree County, which was nominated for several Academy Awards. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Ford Motor Company as a Machine Operator retiring in 1991 after 34 years. He was a member of the Franklin Road Baptist Church for over 50 years. He enjoyed his monthly luncheons with the Ford Motor Retirees. His interests include Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, golf, gardening, and watching Hee Haw.
Bob is survived by his wife of over 25 years Doris E. Barnes Hicks; children Sharon Blair (Scott), Darren Hicks, and Glenn Hicks (Sherry); grandson Ryan Johnson; great-granddaughter Lily Johnson; siblings Gladys Carpenter (Ott) and Fred Hicks; and step-children Eddie Barnes (Janet), William Barnes (Sherry), and Elaine Morrow (Denzil).
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Brandon Johnson; and siblings Ruby Jenkins, Martha Sue Eve, and Marvin S. Hicks.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis with Funeral Services beginning at 11:30 AM. Burial will take place at Elk Springs Cemetery, Monticello, KY.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the , 6500 Technology Center Dr #100 46278, Zionsville, IN 46077. To leave a memory visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019