Robin L. Summitt
Indianapolis - 57, passed away February 23, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4-6pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a service following at 6pm also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis.
