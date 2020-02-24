Services
Robin L. Summitt


1962 - 2020
Robin L. Summitt Obituary
Robin L. Summitt

Indianapolis - 57, passed away February 23, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4-6pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a service following at 6pm also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
