Robin Lynn Lanum
1964 - 2020
Robin Lynn Lanum

Madison - Robin Lynn Lanum, 56, passed away in Madison, Indiana on July 12th, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on April 1st, 1964. She is the daughter of Joan Blades and Roderick Lanum. Robin graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis and from Butler University. She worked for American Trans Air for seventeen years as an airline attendant, which enabled her to fulfill her dream of travelling around the world. Robin is survived by her parents, her sister Allison, and her nephews, Kevin and O'Neil. A kind and loving sole, Robin will be sorely missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Animal Shelter, 2727 Hannah Drive, Madison, In. 47250




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
