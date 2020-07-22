Robin Lynn Lanum



Madison - Robin Lynn Lanum, 56, passed away in Madison, Indiana on July 12th, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on April 1st, 1964. She is the daughter of Joan Blades and Roderick Lanum. Robin graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis and from Butler University. She worked for American Trans Air for seventeen years as an airline attendant, which enabled her to fulfill her dream of travelling around the world. Robin is survived by her parents, her sister Allison, and her nephews, Kevin and O'Neil. A kind and loving sole, Robin will be sorely missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Animal Shelter, 2727 Hannah Drive, Madison, In. 47250









