Or Copy this URL to Share

Robin Riddle



Robin Riddle, 62, passed away peacefully on September 2nd. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Tom; children Dustin and Bobbie Sue Kesler, step-sons, Seth Riddle and Chad Myers; daughters-in law Dana Kesler and Ryane Riddle, 4 grandchildren Cole, Luke, Conner, and Jack and siblings Charlie, Joe and Sis. There will be a graveside service at noon on Monday, September 7th, at Round Hill Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store