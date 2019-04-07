|
Roderick Jay Scheele
Indianapolis - Roderick (Rod) Jay Scheele, 85 of Indianapolis, IN and Harbor Springs, MI, passed away March 26, 2019 to forever enjoy nature. Rod was born in Jackson, MI on August 24, 1933 to the late Herman Frederick Scheele and Leone Thompson Scheele. Rod graduated from Jackson High School in 1952. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. After his discharge, he was an Alpha Tau Omega at Hillsdale College, graduating with a BA in Biology. After college, he first worked with his father in the fuel business followed by several career endeavors. In 1982, Rod created his own manufacturing representative company, TPS & Associates, which he proudly ran until his final days.
On April 7, 1990, Rod married Anne Ewing Smith of Indianapolis, IN. They enjoyed 29 years of world travel, biking, hiking, gourmet cooking and dining and the wine that accompanies the experience. Rod was a member of the Wine & Food Society of Indianapolis. They enjoyed the arts scene, especially Indianapolis Symphony, Indiana Repertory Theatre and Dance Kaleidoscope. Rod enjoyed tennis, skiing, hockey and anything fitness. Besides being a voracious reader, fly fishing, birds, jazz and gardening were his favorite pastimes. Rod was charming, energetic and had a flair for all things sartorial.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert L. Scheele and his first wife, Nancy James Scheele Reid. He is survived by his wife, Anne Ewing Scheele; children Roderick Scheele, Jr. (Janis), Mary Scheele McDonald (Doug), Andrew Scheele; step-children, Bradford Smith (Susan Klinedinst) and Kiendl Smith (Timothy Premus); grandchildren Hilary Scheele Friedman (Ian) and Zachary Scheele, Matthew and Brendan McDonald, Emma and Duncan Scheele, Zachary Smith and Timothy Premus; great granddaughter, Mia Friedman; brother, Herman Scheele, Jr. (Betty); sister-in-law, Ann McBurney Scheele; and step-brother-in-law, DePrez Ewing (Deborah).
The family had a private graveside service in Jackson, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 16 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. For more celebration information, please contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society or in Rod's name to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019