Roderick MacDonald
Indianapolis - We mourn the passing of Roderick (Roddy) MacDonald, who entered into rest on Wednesday July 24, 2019. He was born November 21, 1938 to Helen and Henry MacDonald in Blue Island, Illinois. Roddy was a passionate scholar of Scottish music, poetry, and culture. This passion, which he shared with family and friends, led him to become Pipe Major of the Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band, a member of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band, and to form the City of Marshall, Michigan Pipe Band. After moving to Indianapolis, he was a member of the Carmel American Legion Post 155. He was also an early supporter of the Scottish American Club of Indiana (1984), the Founder and Pipe Major for the Clan Nae Gael Pipe Band (1980-85), which became the Scottish Society Pipe Band (1985-94), and later the Celtic Cross Pipe Band. An excellent bagpipe player, Roddy played for numerous weddings and funerals, and taught many students, including his son Roderick D. MacDonald, who precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith, as well as his daughters Mary (Richard) Woolington, Margaret (Robert) Fischer, Sarah (Weldon) Cox, Katherine (Chris) MacDonald, granddaughter Corrina Cox, grandsons Iain MacDonald and Rex Woolington, and sister Colleen (William) Sumey. He will be remembered at a Mass of Christian Burial with visitation at noon and service at 1 pm on Monday July 29, in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 500 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis. (Due to restoration of the church, the service will be held at Doyle Hall with entrance at the back of the church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joan of Arc Centennial Campaign for Church Restoration.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019