Rodney Allen Lady
Greenwood - Rodney Allen Lady, 69, Greenwood, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence in Greenwood. Born May 9,1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was a 1970 graduate of Manual High School. Rodney retired from Navistar after 30 years of service. After enjoying ten years of retirement he went back to work at CAT Reman in Franklin and retired from there after eight years of service. An avid NASCAR fan, he loved and competed in drag racing. His hobbies were fishing and photography. Rodney cherished time with his family and was often behind the camera taking pictures.
He is loved and missed by his wife of 49+ years, Wanda (Cox) Lady, two sons, Brad Lady and Doug (Christine) Lady; sister, Pam Timbs; three beloved granddaughters, Kayla Lady, Brookelyn Lady, Kennady Lady and his first grandson that is due in March, Rodney Arthur Lady.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 17 from 3:00PM - 7:00 PM at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, followed by the service at 7:00 PM.
