Rodney Russell Petterson


1932 - 2020
Rodney Russell Petterson Obituary
Rodney Russell Petterson

Indianapolis - Rodney Russell Petterson, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away January 5, 2020. He was born October 6, 1932 in Paxton, Illinois to the late Charles and Ella (Hanson) Petterson. Rodney received a Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University. He also served as a pilot in the US Air Force.

Rodney retired from American United Life Insurance Company (AUL) as an Insurance Executive. He was a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed a number of outdoor activities, including sailing, skiing, hunting, fishing, tennis, and golf.

Rodney is survived by his two children, Polly (Michael) Best and Russell Petterson, Jr.; two grandchildren, Christopher Best and Whitney (David) Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Merry Ann Petterson, in 2007.

Services are private. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
