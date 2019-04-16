Resources
Roger Borders

Roger Borders Obituary
Roger Borders

Indianapolis - Roger Borders, 66, of Naples, FL (formerly Indianapolis) passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15. He proudly served four years in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. He retired from Chrysler Corporation as a journeyman millwright. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Beth, his son, Joshua (Mary) & grandson, Garrett.

At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers or donations he asks that you enjoy a night out with loved ones.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019
