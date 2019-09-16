|
Roger Clyde Williams
Indianapolis - Roger Clyde Williams, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, entered into eternal rest at the age of 90 on September 15, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1929 in Miller, South Dakota to the late Clyde O. and Nina Olive (Moore) Williams.
He was a member of St. Rock Catholic Church, CWA and Pioneers of America. He proudly served his country as a United States Navy reserve. He retired from Indiana Bell (AT&T) after 39 years of service as a lineman.
He enjoyed his time spent with his family, fishing, camping, working in the yard and flowers, being out in nature watching the birds, and tinkering around the house.
Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory, children, Michael Williams, David (Bev) Williams, Richard (Maria) Williams, Jeanine (Vali) Ziedonis, Julie Williams, Cheryl (Gene) Gray; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Zachery, Corey, John, Hannah, Ethan and Seth; two great grandsons, Malcolm and Herbert.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Williams; a brother, Mark Williams and sister, Margaret Schults.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
