Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
3600 S. Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Clyde Williams


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Clyde Williams Obituary
Roger Clyde Williams

Indianapolis - Roger Clyde Williams, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, entered into eternal rest at the age of 90 on September 15, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1929 in Miller, South Dakota to the late Clyde O. and Nina Olive (Moore) Williams.

He was a member of St. Rock Catholic Church, CWA and Pioneers of America. He proudly served his country as a United States Navy reserve. He retired from Indiana Bell (AT&T) after 39 years of service as a lineman.

He enjoyed his time spent with his family, fishing, camping, working in the yard and flowers, being out in nature watching the birds, and tinkering around the house.

Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory, children, Michael Williams, David (Bev) Williams, Richard (Maria) Williams, Jeanine (Vali) Ziedonis, Julie Williams, Cheryl (Gene) Gray; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Zachery, Corey, John, Hannah, Ethan and Seth; two great grandsons, Malcolm and Herbert.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Williams; a brother, Mark Williams and sister, Margaret Schults.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now