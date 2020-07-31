1/1
Rev. Roger E. Rayl
Rev. Roger E. Rayl

Indianapolis - Reverend Roger Eugene Rayl, 67, passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 5th, 1952 in Kokomo, Indiana to Edward and Martha Rayl and graduated from Kokomo High School and later Ball State University in 1974.

Roger was pastor of Calvary Baptist Church on German Church Road in Indianapolis for 14 years, retiring in 2019. He was ordained a minister with American Baptist Churches in 2015. Roger's career before being called to the ministry included news and sportscaster at WWKI Radio and broadcasting basketball tournaments in Kokomo, news and sportscaster at WOWO radio in Fort Wayne, Public Information Officer for the Allen County Commissioners in Fort Wayne, International Ministries in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania and the Marion County Prosecutor's office.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steve and son Stephen. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy; sons, Benjamin and Christopher Rayl; daughters, Catherine Williams and Emily (Bryan) Elrod; and grandsons James and Alex Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 3255 N German Church Rd, Indpls, IN 46235 or Community Health Network Foundation at 7330 Shadeland Station, Suite 150 Indpls, IN 46256. Services entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
