Roger Myers
Indianapolis - Roger Allen Myers passed away November 13, 2019, at the age of 77. Roger was born September 26, 1942, in Melmore, Ohio. He served in the army in the early 1960's, then went on to complete his education at Ohio State University, ending with a Ph.D in Education. He taught journalism at several colleges and universities, including Wichita State and Calumet College. He entered civil service in the Department of Defense in 1981 where he taught journalism and implemented evaluation and survey programs. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2005.
Roger is survived by his wife, Gail Bossinger Myers; three sisters, Ann Sirotnyak, Kay Hohman, and Judy (John) Case; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Bill) Lewellen and Alice (Pat) Drury; seven nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Will) Weidman, Christine (Adam) Davis, Nick (Nicole) Drury, Ben Drury, Rachel (Nathan) Kilthorne, Mike (Michele) Sutton, and Ruth (Bret) Bartlett; six great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth (Gerhardstein) Myers.
Memorial donations may be made to Indianapolis FACE, directed to Indy Feral.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019