Roger W. Hurst
Indianapolis - Roger W. Hurst 57 of Indianapolis, IN. passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He had been a welder and fabricator for Major Tool and Machine in Indianapolis for 38 years. Services will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the mortuary. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019