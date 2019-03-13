Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Market Street Chapel
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Roland D. Mather Obituary
Roland D. Mather

Floyds Knobs - Roland D. Mather, 79, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Friday at University of Louisville. He was a retired Federal Administrative Law Judge. Roland was a 32nd degree Mason, York Rite, Shriner and a member of the American and Indiana Bar Association. He was also a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Roland and his wife were "American Parents" to several international children.

Preceded in death by: parents - Howard and Elizabeth Mather. Survivors: wife of 55 years Beth (Fuqua) Mather; and numerous cousins. Visitation: 3 - 8 pm Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home and 11 am - 1 pm Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Funeral: 1 pm Thursday at Church. Interment: Galena Cemetery, Galena, Indiana. Expressions: Donor's choice and will be gratefully accepted.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
