Roland L. WardPlainfield - Roland L. Ward, 67, of Plainfield passed away on September 30, 2020. Calling Hours will be on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence and to view the full obituary.