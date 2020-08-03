1/
Roland Lee "Bud" Jeffris
Roland Lee "Bud" Jeffris

Greenwood - Roland Lee "Bud" Jeffris, 87, of Greenwood, passed away on August 3, 2020.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A graveside service will conducted at 3:00 PM at Asbury Chapel Cemetery in Ragsdale, Indiana where Bud will be laid to rest.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Asbury Chapel Cemetery
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
