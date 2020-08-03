Roland Lee "Bud" Jeffris
Greenwood - Roland Lee "Bud" Jeffris, 87, of Greenwood, passed away on August 3, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A graveside service will conducted at 3:00 PM at Asbury Chapel Cemetery in Ragsdale, Indiana where Bud will be laid to rest.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com