1/1
Rollin Oliver Rhea
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rollin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rollin Oliver Rhea

Indianapolis - Rollin Oliver Rhea, 74, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Rollin was born on September 15, 1946 to the late Osborne and Jane (Mamby) Rhea in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rollin grew up to be what most would call, "A Southern Gentleman". He was thoughtful, caring, and would always make you feel more important than he did in any conversation. He was the founder and a board member of the Greater Allisonville Community Council (GACC). He was also a member of the Broadripple Sertoma club, where many friendships were created.

Rollin participated in a golf club, conveniently named the "Holey Hackers". This was a fun activity that he and his wife, Suzanne (Brake) Rhea, enjoyed together.

Rollin fought a courageous battle with cancer over the years. He was admired by many, and loved by all. He will be dearly missed.

Rollin is survived by his lovely wife of 32 years, as well as two children; Kirk Schilling and Megan Schilling Crahan. Also surviving are three grandchildren; Cecilia, James, and Ella Crahan and his two nephews; David Rhea and Rollin Rhea Sterritt.

A visitation for Rollin will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46220. A funeral service will be the following day, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. A livestreaming of the service will begin shortly after 2 PM and can be viewed on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rollin's memory may be made to Community Hospital Foundation, 1500 N Ritter Ave, #230, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219, https://www.ecommunity.com/give; or the Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple, P.O. Box 40053, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Rhea family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
3172574271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved