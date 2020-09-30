Rollin Oliver Rhea
Indianapolis - Rollin Oliver Rhea, 74, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Rollin was born on September 15, 1946 to the late Osborne and Jane (Mamby) Rhea in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rollin grew up to be what most would call, "A Southern Gentleman". He was thoughtful, caring, and would always make you feel more important than he did in any conversation. He was the founder and a board member of the Greater Allisonville Community Council (GACC). He was also a member of the Broadripple Sertoma club, where many friendships were created.
Rollin participated in a golf club, conveniently named the "Holey Hackers". This was a fun activity that he and his wife, Suzanne (Brake) Rhea, enjoyed together.
Rollin fought a courageous battle with cancer over the years. He was admired by many, and loved by all. He will be dearly missed.
Rollin is survived by his lovely wife of 32 years, as well as two children; Kirk Schilling and Megan Schilling Crahan. Also surviving are three grandchildren; Cecilia, James, and Ella Crahan and his two nephews; David Rhea and Rollin Rhea Sterritt.
A visitation for Rollin will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E 71st St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46220. A funeral service will be the following day, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. A livestreaming of the service will begin shortly after 2 PM and can be viewed on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rollin's memory may be made to Community Hospital Foundation, 1500 N Ritter Ave, #230, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219, https://www.ecommunity.com/give
; or the Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple, P.O. Box 40053, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.
