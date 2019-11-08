|
|
Rolonda Cole
Noblesville - Rolonda K. Cole, 66, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home in Noblesville. She was born on April 14, 1953 in Quebec, Canada. Her parents were Arthur and Mary (Bongen) Shelley.
Rolonda worked as a telecommunications project manager for many years. Whatever the task, she was a dedicated, hard worker, who held various positions throughout her career. Customers and co-workers alike enjoyed working along side her. Rolonda took many vacations to exotic tropical locations, and enjoyed the sunshine, beach, ocean, and dolphins. She also enjoyed celebrating exquisite meals with loved ones. Rolonda loved her dogs, and was a true and loyal friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Chantelle Owens-Cole, grandchildren, Derian and Devon; several cousins; and many personal and work friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gery Shelley.
Services will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 9900 East 191st Street in Noblesville Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019