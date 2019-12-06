Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Roma Jean (Davis) Mullin

Roma Jean (Davis) Mullin

McCordsville - Roma Jean (Davis) Mullin died December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 9 from 4 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 10 at 11 AM at the funeral home. She will be buried next to her husband at Washington Park East Cemetery. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
