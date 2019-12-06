|
|
Roma Jean (Davis) Mullin
McCordsville - Roma Jean (Davis) Mullin died December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 9 from 4 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 10 at 11 AM at the funeral home. She will be buried next to her husband at Washington Park East Cemetery. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019