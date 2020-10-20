Ronald A. GiddingsMr. Ronald A. Giddings, 72, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, FL due to COVID-19. He was born on July 21, 1948 to Fred and Rosella Giddings. Ron grew up in, and attended schools, in Noblesville. Later he moved to the eastside of Indianapolis where he operated his own trucking business, and was also in real estate.Ron is survived by his wife, Cora; daughter, Traci Deaton; son, Ronald Giddings, Jr.; sisters, Mary Ann (Joe) Cook, and Bonnie (Lanny) LeTourneau; step sister, Virginia Lear; brother, Bill (Marybeth) Giddings; grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Marshall, and Bobby Lakes; great grandchildren, Conner, Chandler, Bentleigh Marshall; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his previous wife, Jean.A celebration of life will be held in Valrico, FL.