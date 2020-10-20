1/1
Ronald A. Giddings
Mr. Ronald A. Giddings, 72, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, FL due to COVID-19. He was born on July 21, 1948 to Fred and Rosella Giddings. Ron grew up in, and attended schools, in Noblesville. Later he moved to the eastside of Indianapolis where he operated his own trucking business, and was also in real estate.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cora; daughter, Traci Deaton; son, Ronald Giddings, Jr.; sisters, Mary Ann (Joe) Cook, and Bonnie (Lanny) LeTourneau; step sister, Virginia Lear; brother, Bill (Marybeth) Giddings; grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Marshall, and Bobby Lakes; great grandchildren, Conner, Chandler, Bentleigh Marshall; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his previous wife, Jean.

A celebration of life will be held in Valrico, FL.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
