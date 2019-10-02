|
|
Ronald Carrico
Franklin - Ronald Lowell Carrico, 79, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Franklin, IN. Ron had been a longtime resident of New Palestine, IN.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Ransford Chapel, Compass Park, Indiana Masonic Home, 690 State Street, Franklin, IN. Masonic Service will be first. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.
Arrangements handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory. Online condolences bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019