|
|
Ronald Crowe Sr.
Indianapolis - Ronald Crowe Sr., 87, passed away July 21, 2019. On Saturday July 27, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 pm with visitation from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at New Bethel Baptist Church and, interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. He was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, retired from Eli Lilly & Company after 35 years, and a member of the 1949 graduating class of Crispus Attucks High School.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children; Toni E. Collins (David), Karen S. Crowe and Ronald Crowe Jr., five-grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren, loving companion Madie Goens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019