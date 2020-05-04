Ronald E. Wood
Nineveh - Ronald E. "Woody" Wood, 60, of Nineveh, IN, passed away on May 2, 2020. Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, private services will be held for the family at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Simon Cancer Center. www.ghherrmann.com
Nineveh - Ronald E. "Woody" Wood, 60, of Nineveh, IN, passed away on May 2, 2020. Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, private services will be held for the family at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Simon Cancer Center. www.ghherrmann.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.