Ronald E. Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Wood

Nineveh - Ronald E. "Woody" Wood, 60, of Nineveh, IN, passed away on May 2, 2020. Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, private services will be held for the family at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Simon Cancer Center. www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
May 4, 2020
Ronny was a sweetheart!! Just a really nice guy in High School. So sorry for your loss.
Kim Graham
Classmate
May 4, 2020
Ron was an awesome friend, the nicest man I ever ment. We shared many stories, and a great friendship for many years. He will bein my prays.
Dennis Guyette
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved