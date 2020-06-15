Ronald Edward Haywood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Edward Haywood

Greenwood - 80, passed away June 15, 2020. He was born April 28, 1940 in Bloomfield, IN, to the late Vernal and Ona Haywood. Ronald was a 1958 graduate of Center Grove High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and married Helen King in 1976. Ronald was employed with Bank One for 37 years. He was a former Scoutmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster of the Pioneer District for seven years. He was a member of the Whitewater Valley Railroad where he was a Conductor, Brakeman and Treasurer. Ronald enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., with funeral services there Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Helen Haywood; children, Doug (Nancy) Haywood, Gordon (Jodi) Haywood, Jacqueline (Bob) Farris, William (Kim) King, David (Carol) King and Cynthia (Byron) Hopper, 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and great-niece, Morgan Yontz. A sister, Lorene Foreman; and a brother, Jerry Haywood, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitewater Valley Railroad, 455 Market St., Connersville, IN 47331. www.shirleybrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved