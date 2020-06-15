Ronald Edward Haywood
Greenwood - 80, passed away June 15, 2020. He was born April 28, 1940 in Bloomfield, IN, to the late Vernal and Ona Haywood. Ronald was a 1958 graduate of Center Grove High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and married Helen King in 1976. Ronald was employed with Bank One for 37 years. He was a former Scoutmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster of the Pioneer District for seven years. He was a member of the Whitewater Valley Railroad where he was a Conductor, Brakeman and Treasurer. Ronald enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., with funeral services there Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Helen Haywood; children, Doug (Nancy) Haywood, Gordon (Jodi) Haywood, Jacqueline (Bob) Farris, William (Kim) King, David (Carol) King and Cynthia (Byron) Hopper, 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and great-niece, Morgan Yontz. A sister, Lorene Foreman; and a brother, Jerry Haywood, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Whitewater Valley Railroad, 455 Market St., Connersville, IN 47331. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.