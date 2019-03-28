|
Ronald Edward Renner
Indianapolis - February 12, 1934-March 22, 2018
On March 22, Ron Renner, beloved husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 85 in Indianapolis.
Ron was born on February 12, 1934 to Lewis B. Renner and Helen Petrie Renner in Toledo, OH. A graduate of Cathedral High School, Ron received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Notre Dame in 1956. Ron married Marilyn Suzanne Jones in 1961 and raised two sons- Christopher and Eric Renner.
As President and CEO of Renner's Express, Ron was a leading executive in the transportation industry during the 60s, 70s and 80s, serving as President of the Indiana Motor Truck Association and the National Labor Relations Board, The Central & Southern Rate & Traffic Association and the Indianapolis Traffic Club. He was a guest lecturer for several years at the Indiana University and Northwestern University traffic management and marketing programs.
Ron was also an active member of the Indianapolis Catholic community, serving on St. Joan of Arc's parish council before becoming Director of the Urban Parish Cooperative, an agency of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis charged with encouraging cooperative ministry efforts among the center city parishes and schools. Securing grants from the Lilly Endowment and the Riordan Foundation, Ron set up several highly regarded writing and reading laboratories at local parish schools.
A devoted alumnus of Notre Dame, Ron served as President of the Indianapolis alumni club and was a longtime member of the Notre Dame Library Advisory Council, supporting the world-renowned Father Hesburgh Library. He also coordinated the "Urban Plunge", enabling Notre Dame and St. Mary's students to see and feel firsthand the challenges of inner-city life in the Indianapolis metro area.
A long-time lover of nature, Ron took a strong interest in preserving the ecology of his "second home" on Crystal Lake in Northern Michigan. Serving for several years as the President of the Crystal Lake Association, Ron led initiatives to preserve the water quality and lakeshore wildlife of one of the Midwest's most beautiful bodies of water.
Ron was known for his great sense of humor and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, sons Chris and Eric, his daughter-in-law Marjorie Renner and Robina Renner, as well as his three grandchildren, Kevin, Charlotte and Miranda.
A special, heart-felt thank you to Dr. Michael House, Brittany Martin, Ruth Gilson, and the countless nursing staff at Indiana University for their amazing care and expertise.
Ron's life will be celebrated at St. Luke Catholic Church in Indianapolis from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Notre Dame ACE Academies Archdiocese of Indianapolis, 1400 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN. 46202 of which he was a founding member.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019