Ronald G. Jones
Indianapolis - Ronald G. Jones, 72, of Indianapolis passed away on December 30, 2019 at Sidney & Lois Eskanazi Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on February 8, 1947 to James and Lena (Gifford) Jones.
Ron graduated from Arsenal Technical High School (1965) and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a skilled diesel mechanic and worked at International Harvester before retiring from FedEx in 2014.
Ron enjoyed all types of racing, but particularly liked Indy car and drag racing. He loved sports, cars, motorcycles and boats and was a great water skier. He also loved music and was an accomplished bass guitarist.
Ron is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Jones) Ramsey of San Diego, CA and her wife Tania Lopez; one son, Christopher Jones of Indianapolis and his partner Lauren Watson; one niece, Jaime Jones of Greensburg; two nephews, Joseph Jones of Greensburg and Jason Jones of Indianapolis; aunts and uncles and several loving cousins. Ron's beloved cat, Gracie, also survives.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kevin Jones.
A memorial service celebrating Ron's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Keller Mortuary Services. Online condolences may be offered at www.KellerMortuary.com. Please contact the funeral home for information regarding the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cats Haven (2603 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205) or The Catcade (1235 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020