Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald G. Wilson, Sr.



New Palestine - Ronald Gene Wilson, Sr., age 87, passed away on August 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on August 21, 2020, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary - Greenfield. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial at New Palestine Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store